LHP Mike Minor left his start against the New York Mets after one inning because of soreness in his shoulder and isn’t likely to make his final scheduled start of the season. The loss dropped his record to 6-12 and he has a 4.77 ERA in 25 starts. Minor missed the first month of the season after battling shoulder tendonitis in spring training.

RHP Aaron Harang, who faces Pittsburgh on Monday night, is coming off two solid starts after a stretch of three outings when he struggled. He has been solid at home this season, but a lack of run support has left him with a 4-6 record in 16 starts. Harang, 11-11 with a 3.68 ERA overall, worked 8 1/3 innings in a victory at Pittsburgh on Aug. 19, and is 16-7 with a 4.15 ERA lifetime against the Pirates.

RHP Ervin Santana who passed 1,500 career strikeouts Sunday, allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and fanned four over five innings during a loss to the Mets. He had been 7-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his previous nine home starts dating to early July. He reached the career strikeout milestone when he fanned Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the second inning.

LF Justin Upton struck out his first time up Sunday and was 7-for-57 in September when he singled leading off the fifth inning for the Braves’ first hit against the Mets’ Jason deGrom. Upton finished 1-for-4 and his average is down to .271. He has three hits in his past 34 at-bats and struck out 22 times in September after a red-hot August.

RF Jason Heyward’s left thumb remains swollen and he missed this third straight game Sunday after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Heyward, who can’t grip a bat, has a .272 average with 11 homers, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 144 games.