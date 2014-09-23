FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2014

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

1B Freddie Freeman had two of Atlanta’s four hits Monday, his 46th multi-hit game of the season. He has 170 hits, the second consecutive year he reached that plateau.

C Evan Gattis (kidney stones) has not started since Sept. 7. However, he made his second pinch-hitting appearance in that past two weeks Monday, and he struck out.

LHP Alex Wood (11-10, 2.78) has been the Braves best pitcher since the All-Star Game. Over his past 10 games, Wood is 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA, but he has received little run support. He allowed two or fewer runs in nine of those 10 games. Wood has made two career appearances, one start, against the Pirates, his Tuesday opponent. He received no-decision Aug. 20 despite allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings.

RHP Aaron Harang pitched seven innings and allowed only one run Monday against the Cardinals. Harang gave up four hits (one of them CF Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer), walked two and struck out seven. It was the fourth time in five starts that the team failed to score a run in his behalf. Harang has thrown 197 2/3 innings. With one more start scheduled, he should top 200 innings for the first time since 2007.

RF Jason Heyward (bruised left thumb) sat out again Monday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 19. He was hit by a pitch on Sept 17, and he cannot grip a bat or throw a ball.

