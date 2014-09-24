LHP Mike Minor will be shut down for the rest of the season because of a sore shoulder. Minor (6-12) was able to complete only one inning in his last start on Sept. 20 against the Mets. Minor has endured a disappointing season that began with him on the DL with tendinitis. Despite nearly pitching a no-hitter against the Reds on Aug. 22. He finished with a 4.77 ERA.

RHP Julio Teheran (13-13, 2.88) has lost his last four starts, despite allowing only eight earned runs in 27 innings. Teheran has not faced the Pirates this season. He was 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Bucs in 2013, including a 5-0 win at Turner Field. The team is scoring just 2.6 runs per game in Teheran’s support.

RHP David Hale (4-4, 3.69) will take Mike Minor’s turn Thursday in Atlanta’s final home game this season. Hale has appeared in 44 games this season and started five times. He’s been the team’s de facto long reliever and threw three innings against the Mets on Saturday when Minor left after just one inning.

C Evan Gattis is still feeling the effects of a kidney stone and has not started since Sept. 7. Gattis did pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded into a double play.

LHP Alex Wood had his four-game winning streak broken Tuesday. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs (two earned) in a loss to the Pirates. Wood has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last 11 starts, putting together a 4-3 record and a 1.92 ERA.

RF Jason Heyward returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a bruised left thumb. Heyward went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run in his return. The Braves are 74-71 in games in which Heyward plays.