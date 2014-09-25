LHP Jonny Venters hopes to make it back successfully after a third Tommy John elbow ligament transplant surgery. Only a few pitchers have been able to do so. The reliever had his surgery last week in Los Angeles, electing to have it performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache rather than Dr. James Andrews. Venters was operated on by Dr. Andrews in 2005 and 2013. “It will be a slow process,” Venters said of his potential return.

RHP Julio Teheran snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Pirates on Wednesday, finishing 14-13 with a 2.89 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 221 innings. He worked five innings, giving up six hits and two runs. Teheran struck out six and walked three, one intentionally. He also was 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs with a single. He had been 0-4 in September despite a 2.89 ERA.

RHP David Hale will take LHP Mike Minor’s turn in the rotation on Thursday night as the Braves finish their home schedule. It will be the sixth start for the rookie, who has made 39 relief appearances and is 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA overall. Hale worked three innings and threw 59 pitches on Saturday against the New York Mets after Minor had to leave following the first inning because of soreness in his left shoulder.

C Evan Gattis, who last started a game on Sept. 7, is scheduled to return behind the plate Thursday night against the Pirates. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he plans to catch Gattis for about five or six innings. He has been limited to pinch hitting since returning from a bout with strep throat and kidney stones.

3B Chris Johnson left Wednesday’s game with a lower-back strain after five innings and was listed as day-to-day. He was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles against the Pirates and scored twice. Johnson, batting .265, has 27 doubles this season.