RHP David Hale, making his first start for the Braves since June 28 as a replacement for LHP Mike Minor, made it through 4 2/3 innings on 92 pitches and allowed five hits and two runs against the Pirates on Thursday. He struck out four and walked four, two intentionally. Hale had made five previous starts this season and 39 bullpen appearances. He worked three innings in relief of Minor (shoulder inflammation) last Saturday.

C Evan Gattis, who had last started a game on Sept. 7, caught six innings and was 0-for-2 at the plate Thursday against the Pirates. He has been limited to pinch hitting since returning from a bout with strep throat and kidney stones. Gattis is expected to catch a full game this weekend in Philadelphia. He is hitting .266 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 106 games.

3B Chris Johnson, who left Wednesday’s game with a lower back strain after five innings, was out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates. He is expected, though, to play Friday when the Braves open a series in Philadelphia. Johnson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles on Wednesday and scored twice. Johnson, batting .265, has 27 doubles this season.

RHP Ervin Santana will try to end his season with a victory when he faces the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday night. He has lost his past three starts, falling to 14-10 with a 3.88 ERA. Santana is 3-1 with a 3.82 ERA in five starts against the Phillies and 4-1 with a 3.11 ERA in six career outings. He has worked 190 1/3 innings in 30 starts this season, striking out 174 and walking 61.