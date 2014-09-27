1B Freddie Freeman had himself in the conversation for MVP for much of the season before the team’s recent decline. The 25-year-old has played more innings in the field, 1,431, than any other player in baseball. He and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence are the only two players in the National League to start in all of their team’s games to this point. Freeman doubled and drove in a run in Friday’s win.

INF Phil Gosselin, a rookie, has now hit safely in 23 of his 29 major league starts. As a starter, the 25-year-old is batting .272 with 14 runs scored. He batted leadoff on Friday.

CF BJ Upton continued his poor season at the plate with a 1-3 showing Friday night. The Braves inked the elder Upton brother to a five-year, $72.5 million contract after the 2012 season. After batting a career-low .184 last season, Upton is hitting just .207 in 2014.

RHP Ervin Santana came into Friday having picked up a loss in his three previous starts. He took a no-decision Friday. Through five innings, it looked like the 6-foot-2 righty would pick up a win as he allowed just one run on four hits through five. But the Phillies clawed their way back into the game with a two-out rally in the sixth, chasing Santana from the game. Over his last four starts, Santana has a 6.79 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.