RHP Craig Kimbrel saved his 46th game of the season in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Phillies. Kimbrel has converted each of his last 25 save opportunities, which is the longest active streak in the major leagues.

LHP Alex Wood has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park because of a mild left forearm strain. According to manager Fredi Gonzalez, the Braves do not believe it’s serious and are pulling Wood for precautionary reasons. “This kind of materialized right after his start (Tuesday),” Gonzalez said. “We’re not taking a shot.” Gonzalez said the Braves will start reliever LHP James Russell in Wood’s place and Sunday will be a “bullpen day.” In his second major-league season, the 23-year-old Wood went 11-11 with a 2.78 ERA in 35 games (24 starts) and 171 2/3 innings.

RHP Aaron Harang (12-12), Saturday’s starter, delivered his 25th quality start of the season, throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball, while striking out five and walking two in a 4-2 win over the Phillies. In the process, the veteran right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.57, the best mark of his 13-year career. “He’s been a pleasure to watch pitch every fifth day. He’s been a tremendous presence in the clubhouse,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “For him to go out there and give us that outing (Saturday) was the icing on the cake.”

OF B.J. Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Phillies. He also threw out a runner at home plate. His brother, OF Justin Upton, also homered and threw a runner out at home plate. Per Elias Sports Bureau, they became the first brothers to each have a homer and outfield assist in the same game since 1900.

OF Justin Upton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Phillies. Upton’s blast snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning. He also threw out a runner at home plate. Upton, who has 29 home runs and 102 RBIs on the season, has had a rough September, hitting .168 (14-for-83) with 30 strikeouts and five walks.