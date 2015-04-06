RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

OF Jordan Paroubeck, OF Cameron Maybin, OF Carlos Quentin and minor league RHP Matt Wisler, were acquired by the Braves from the Padres on Sunday in exchange for RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr.

LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May.

OF Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist.) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2. He is expected to return at some point in April. He went 3-for-10 in major league nine games last year.

LHP Jake Outman (sore left shoulder) will open the season on the disabled list. He was due to be examined by a vascular specialist in early April.