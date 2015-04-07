RHP Julio Teheran got the Opening Day win on Monday, beating the Marlins 2-1. He allowed one run in six-plus innings, but required major work from his bullpen after he gave up three straight singles to start the seventh. Fortunately for Teheran, reliever Luis Avilan induced a double play, and Jim Johnson got a pop out. Teheran’s final line included eight hits and one walk allowed. He struck out four.

LHP Alex Wood makes his 2015 debut on Tuesday night against Miami. He won 11 games last season with a sub-3.00 ERA, and a big reason why was his curveball. He threw that pitch 23 percent of the time, and opponents produced just a .590 OPS. Wood struck out 8.9 batters per nine innings and walked 2.4, featuring a 93-mph fastball to go with his curve, late-breaking slider and a split-change. He is only 23, but, considering the Braves’ youth movement, the team needs him to take the next step up and do so right away.

RHP Jason Grilli got a save on Monday in his Braves debut, striking out two in the heart of the Marlins’ batting order in a perfect ninth inning. This is not Grilli’s first rodeo. He had 33 saves for the Pirates in 2013. Still, Grilli, 38, would seem to be a major step down from Craig Kimbrel, considered by many baseball writers to be the best closer in the game. Kimbrel was sacrificed in a trade with the San Diego Padres in which Atlanta’s main goal was to dump the remaining three years of outfielder/expensive bust Melvin Upton’s contract (originally, five years, $75 million). Grilli had 12 saves and a 4.00 ERA last year while splitting time between the Dodgers and Pirates. He is likely past his prime and perhaps past the time where he can be a force in the league. Monday, however, was a great start.

OF Carlos Quentin, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres on Sunday, was designated for assignment. He hit just .177 with four homers in 130 at-bats last season. The only reason the Braves picked up his contract was so they could get rid of an even bigger mess in OF Melvin Upton. And to do that, the Braves also had to sacrifice All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. The Braves did get OF Cameron Maybin and, in essence, three prospects in the deal. But the main goal was to dump the remaining three years of Upton’s original five-year, $75 million contract.

LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.