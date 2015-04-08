RHP Shelby Miller will try to give the Braves a sweep over the Marlins with a win Wednesday. Miller is 26-18 with a 3.33 ERA for his career. But he has struggled in two appearances against Miami, going 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA. In those two starts, he allowed a combined total of 17 hits in 10 1/3 innings. The Braves, though, are counting on the Miller who last season went 10-9 with a 3.74 ERA for the Cardinals. Miller throws 93-94 mph but sometimes loses focus on the mound, according to scouting reports.

1B Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs against Miami on Tuesday. Freeman has been fairly consistent over the past four years, belting between 18 and 23 homers a season. Freeman, 25, had a career-high 43 doubles last season and his .847 OPS was the second-best mark of his four MLB years. That solid and consistent power helps explain why the Braves extended his contract for eight years and $135 million. The big payday was surprising only in that the Braves have been dumping players left and right, including incomparable closer Craig Kimbrel. The decision to extend Freeman for such big money makes him the face of the franchise. That could put added pressure on Freeman, who does not have much support in the lineup.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Tuesday against Miami. Simmons, a smooth fielder, is out to prove that he is a better hitter than he showed last year. As a rookie in 2013, Simmons hit 27 doubles, six triples, 17 homers and had 59 RBIs and a .692 on-base-plus slugging percentage. Last year, his numbers were down across the board: 18 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 46 RBIs and .617 OPS. The problem is that his swing gets too long, and Simmons, an aggressive hitter, tends to chase pitches up in the zone and thus works very few walks. In fact, his walks were down eight last year, and his strikeouts were up five.

LHP Alex Wood made his 2015 debut on Tuesday night against Miami, earning a win after going five innings and allowing four hits, three walks and two runs. Wood worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first, allowing no runs after getting a strikeout and a double play. He only got hurt in the fifth, when he allowed two runs. The big hit there was an RBI triple by pinch-hitter Donovan Solano. Overall, it was not Wood’s best work, but it was good enough.