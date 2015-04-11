RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.50) will make his second start of the season on Saturday. He beat Miami in the season opener by allowing one run over six innings, with four strikeouts. Teheran was 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA against the Mets last year and is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA in eight career starts against New York. His last start against the Mets came on Aug. 27, 2014, a 3-2 win at Citi Field.

2B Phil Gosselin made his first appearance of the season, the team’s last position player to enter a game, and wound up getting the game-winning hit. Gosselin’s two-out single in the ninth against Mets reliever Rafael Montero was the difference in the 5-3 victory. Gosselin can play every position except pitcher and catcher and is expected to be used in many different spots.

3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 and boosted his batting average to .556. Johnson had a pair of doubles on Friday, giving him three this season. In the two games he’s played, Johnson has eight total bases and two RBIs.

CF Cameron Maybin hit the game’s second pitch over the center-field wall for his first homer. It was the second leadoff home run of his career, the other also coming at Turner Field when he was playing for the Padres. Maybin, acquired in the 11th hour trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to San Diego, appeared in two games during the opening series, but not in a leadoff role.

LHP Eric Stults received no decision in his Atlanta debut. Stults, signed in the offseason as a free agent, went five innings and retired the first nine batters he faced. Stults allowed three runs, all of them in the fourth inning, both coming on home runs, and struck out three. “It was fun to get the home opener and it was fun for us to get the win,” Stults said.