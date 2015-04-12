LHP Mike Minor, shut down in early March because of inflammation in his rotator cuff, is playing long toss but hasn’t been cleared to throw from the mound. The Braves are still hoping that he will be available to join the rotation sometime during May. Minor was lost for April last year because of shoulder tendinitis and struggled most of the season after his return, going 6-12 with a 4.77 ERA in 25 starts.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his 14th career homer against the Mets on Saturday, connecting against Dillon Gee leading off the second inning. He is batting .312 and has 60 RBIs in 74 career games against the Mets. “I only had one (hit), so my average (against the Mets) actually came down,” Freeman said. It was Freeman’s first homer of the season. He is hitting .333 with two doubles and three RBIs.

RHP Julio Teheran improved to 2-0 for the first time by beating the New York Mets on Saturday. He allowed just one hit and two walks until the seventh inning, when he lost focus after skipping away from a line single. He ended up walking two more and hitting a batter, giving up three runs (one earned). Teheran, a 14-game winner each of the past two seasons, also struggled in the seventh inning after a strong start while downing the Marlins in Miami on Opening Night.

LHP Alex Wood can’t expect as much offensive support on Sunday against the Mets as he did in Miami on Tuesday, when the Braves scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 12-2 victory. He worked five innings against the Marlins, giving up four hits and two runs while walking three and striking out four. Wood has made five starts against the Mets without a victory. He is 0-2 with a 4.10 ERA.