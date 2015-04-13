LHP Brady Feigl, who came out of nowhere to almost win a bullpen spot in spring training, had to leave his first game with Triple-A Gwinnett after feeling discomfort in his elbow while throwing a pitch on Friday. The Braves said Feigl will be re-evaluated after a few days of rest. Feigl, who pitched in Class A last year, gave up just one run and recorded seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings this spring.

LHP Mike Minor had a setback in his rehabilitation when he again experienced pain in his shoulder while throwing off the mound. Minor was shut down for two weeks during spring training because of shoulder inflammation and has been rehabilitating in Florida. Minor, on the disabled list, returned to Florida after he was examined in Atlanta by the Braves’ medical staff.

RHP Shelby Miller, who pitched five scoreless innings in his Braves debut, will face the Miami Marlins for a second time this season on Monday to start a three-game home series. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in a no-decision on Wednesday in Miami. Miller, acquired from St. Louis over the winter in the Jason Heyward trade, was 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA for the Cardinals against the Marlins last season.

SS Andrelton Simmons had a two-run triple and a double against the Mets on Sunday, giving him four extra-base hits in the series. Since going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, he is 7-for-19 to raise his average to .304 and leads the Braves with five RBIs.

RHP Matt Wisler, the Braves’ top pitching prospect, allowed four hits over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in his organization debut Sunday. He struck out five and walked two. Wisler, 22, was acquired from San Diego as the key piece in the trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Padres.

OF Jonny Gomes hit his first homer as a Brave against the New York Mets on Sunday, connecting off former Oakland teammate Barolo Colon. He entered the game 7-for-18 with two homers against the veteran right-hander. Gomes, who had been starting mainly against left-handers this season, tied the game with his seventh-inning blast, but the Mets scored in the eighth for a 4-3 victory.