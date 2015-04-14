RHP Cody Martin made his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance Monday. The rookie pitched two innings and struck out two. In 5 1/3 innings, he has allowed two hits and struck out nine. Manager Fredi Gonzalez is likely to start using Martin in later innings, but he likes the ability of the ex-starter to pitch multiple innings.

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was promoted to the major league roster, as the Braves purchased his contract from Tripled-A Gwinnett. Marimon began his professional career in 2007 and was signed as a free agent by Atlanta in November 2014. Marimon began the season with Gwinnett and had appeared in one game, striking out two in three innings. Marimon is the cousin of Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran.

RHP Shelby Miller (1-0) got his first victory with the Braves. He pitched five innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one in a 3-2 decision over the Marlins. He has a 0.90 ERA after two starts, but he has yet to pitch past the fifth inning.

RHP Juan Jaime was designated for assignment Monday when the Braves purchased the contract of RHP Sugar Ray Marimon. In two relief outings this season, Jaime went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. Last year, Jaime made 16 relief appearances for Atlanta, finishing with no decisions and a 5.84 ERA.

3B Chris Johnson went 1-for-2 with an opposite-field double and a walk Monday. He is now 6-for-11 (.545) with four doubles as a starter. Johnson also hit a fly ball in the same place he doubled earlier, but Miami repositioned RF Giancarlo Stanton, who was able to make the catch on the second ball.

INF Alberto Callaspo extended his hitting streak to seven games with a RBI single Monday. The veteran placed a hit up the middle against RHP Sam Dyson that drove in PH Jace Peterson with the go-ahead run.

RHP Trevor Cahill will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Marlins. He was skipped the first time through the rotation because of off days. The Braves hope that Cahill can return to the form that made him an 18-game winner for Oakland in 2010. He was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last year, when he was limited to a career-low 17 starts. He was acquired late in spring training for minor league OF Josh Elander.