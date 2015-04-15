RHP Sugar Ray Marimon, a second cousin of RHP Julio Teheran, made his major league debut and gave the Braves four innings in relief after RHP Trevor Cahill was knocked out early Tuesday. Marimon allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out. He also singled and struck out in his first of two at-bats. Marimon spent eight seasons in the Kansas City farm system before being signed by the Braves as a minor league free agent. He was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

C A.J. Pierzynski hit his second homer in as many games Tuesday. He hit his first in the seventh inning last week at Miami, giving the Braves a 2-0 victory. This time, he connected in the fourth inning, three pitches after 1B Freddie Freeman went deep, but the Braves lost 8-2 to the Marlins. Pierzynski has played in just three games, but is 4-for-10 with two homers and three RBIs.

OF Carlos Quentin, designated for assignment by the Braves one day after he was acquired in a trade with the Padres last week, was released Tuesday. He will be paid $8 million -- a price Atlanta was willing to pay for unloading OF Melvin Upton Jr.’s remaining $45 million on San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel deal. Quentin, 32, hit .177/.284/.,315 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games for San Diego last year.

RHP Trevor Cahill lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his first start for the Braves, giving up four runs and five hits to the Marlins. He walked three, forcing in one run, and hit a batter. Cahill won 18 games for Oakland in 2010, but he was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last season and spent time in the minors. With a hole to fill in the rotation, the Braves took a chance, though, and acquired the him from the Diamondbacks at the end of spring training.

LHP Eric Stults makes his second start for the Braves, facing the Marlins on Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series at Turner Field. He got a no-decision in the home opener Friday against the New York Mets, losing a 3-0 lead on back-to-back homers from David Wright and John Mayberry Jr. Stults worked five innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA against the Marlins in his career.

INF Pedro Ciriaco, the last player cut by the Braves this spring, had his second extra-inning game-winning hit in four days when he came through again for Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday in the 10th against Norfolk. He capped a four-hit game with the winner in the 11th on Friday against Durham. Ciriaco had a .318 average in his first five games.