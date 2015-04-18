RHP Julio Teheran allowed four home runs for the first time in his career on Friday when he did not factor in the decision in the Braves’ 8-7 win at Toronto. Teheran allowed the four homers over five innings. The five earned runs were the most he has allowed since Aug. 11, 2014.

LHP Alex Wood’s velocity has been down slightly and he has not had his best stuff during his first two outings but he won his first start of the season on April 7 and came back with a no-decision in his second start against the New York Mets. Wood allowed eight hits, three walks and three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a game the Mets won 4-3. He has pitched only one inning against the Blue Jays in his career and did not allow run. In 10 career interleague outings, including five starts, he is 3-3 with a 2.09 ERA.

3B Chris Johnson was the designated hitter for the Braves on Friday in their first interleague game of the season in an American League park. Johnson batted fifth and went 1-for-5 with a walk. He entered the game batting .400/.471/.667 in five games for the season. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said RF Nick Markakis will DH on Saturday and 1B Freddie Freeman will DH on Sunday in the series finale.

LF Jonny Gomes became the active career leader in pinch-hit home runs when he hit his second home run of the season against LHP Brett Cecil in Friday’s 8-7 win over the Blue Jays at Toronto. Gomes is 6-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Cecil. “I’ve pinch hit for the last couple of years,” Gomes said. “Get in there, get a pitch to drive. Pinch hitting, it’s tough to do. I’ve faced Cecil a few times, a lot of those guys over in the American League.” Gomes’ previous pinch-hit homer was July 18, 2014 against the Kansas City Royals.

RF Nick Markakis was 4-for-4 with a walk in the 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series. It was the 24th game in his career with four or more hits. He has reached base in eight consecutive games against the Blue Jays dating to last season, when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. He has reached base in 13 consecutive games at Rogers Centre.