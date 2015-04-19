SS Andrelton Simmons came up with a couple of defensive gems, a diving catch that deprived Toronto’s Devon Travis of a hit in the seventh and making a spectacular play in left field to hold Travis to a single in the sixth. “That’s why he’s got two gold gloves and a platinum glove and all kinds of accolades defensively because he hunts those outs. He hunts the baseball.”

LHP Alex Wood put in a strong six innings, even though he failed to strike out a batter. “He did his job,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood limited the Jays to three earned runs, marking the 14th consecutive start in which he has the opposition to three runs or fewer.