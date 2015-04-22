LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the vacated roster spot by LHP Andrew McKirhan’s 80-game suspension for PED use. Thomas turned 28 Monday and totaled 6 1/3 scoreless innings in four outings between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. Thomas was on Atlanta’s Opening Day roster last year and had a 4.22 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 16 appearances last season.

RF Nick Markakis batted second for the first time after hitting third in his first 11 games with the Braves. He reached base three times getting on base via an error, singling and drawing a walk. Over his last eight games, Markakis is hitting 13-for-27 (.464).

RHP Travor Cahill couldn’t make it past the third inning last week against the Miami Marlins and Tuesday he couldn’t get past the fifth. Cahill threw 57 pitches in his season debut and finished at 75. He likely would have gone deeper if not for the fifth when he allowed the first six hitters to get on base. Cahill recorded nine of his 12 outs on the ground and manager Fredi Gonzalez believed that was the result of a better sinking fastball. “It looked better and I think the first five, six hitters were balls hit on the ground,” Gonzalez said. “So for me that’s a good encouraging sign.”

LHP Eric Stults will make his third start for the Braves on Wednesday night against the Mets. Stults has allowed seven earned runs and 12 hits in 10 innings in his first two weeks for the Braves. Stults picked up a no-decision in Atlanta’s 5-3 win over the Mets on April 10 but took the loss in last Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Stults is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets. One of those victories was Sept. 10, 2006, for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-1 victory at Shea Stadium when he allowed one run in six innings.