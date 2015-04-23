FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2015 / 9:04 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Brady Feigl, a Braves prospect, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday. Feigl was injured during his lone appearance of the year April 10, when he gave up two unearned runs in one-third of an inning for Triple-A Gwinnett. It was the first appearance above Class A for Feigl, who nearly made the Braves out of spring training, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings.

RHP Julio Teheran will look to bounce back from his first subpar start of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran didn’t factor into the decision Friday, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as the Braves edged the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7. In nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Mets, Teheran is 4-2 with a 3.04 ERA. Teheran last faced the Mets on Sept. 19, when he took the loss after allowing two runs over seven innings as the Braves fell 5-0.

C A.J. Pierzynski continued his hot early-season hitting Wednesday, when he went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Pierzynski doubled and came around to score in the second before singling in the fourth and sixth and walking in the eighth. The three-hit game was the first for Pierzynski since last July 26, when he achieved the feat while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pierzynski has hits in all six games in which he has played this season and is hitting .391 with three homers and five RBIs.

LHP Eric Stults had his best start of the season Wednesday, when he allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Stults, who pitched beyond the fifth inning for the first time in three starts this year, exited with a 2-1 lead and was in line for the win before RHP Cody Martin gave up a homer to Mets SS Wilmer Flores in the seventh inning. The outing lowered Stults’ ERA from 6.30 to 4.50.

