RHP Julio Teheran labored Thursday afternoon, when he took his first loss of the season after lasting just 4 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets 6-3. Teheran allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five and throwing 102 pitches, 60 for strikes. He walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up a three-run double to 2B Daniel Murphy. It was the shortest start for Teheran since last July 8, when he gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Mets. Teheran has allowed nine runs over his past two starts, a span of 9 1/3 innings, and his ERA has risen from 1.50 to 4.64.

SS Andrelton Simmons had his fourth multi-RBI game of the season Thursday afternoon, when he went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Simmons drove home the Braves’ first two runs with a double in the second and a single in the fourth. He also had two RBIs on April 7, April 12 and April 17. Simmons leads the Braves with 10 RBIs and is hitting .291 with five doubles and a triple in 55 at-bats.

RHP Juan Jaime, designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. In two relief outings this season, Jaime went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. Last year, Jaime made 16 relief appearances for Atlanta, finishing with no decisions and a 5.84 ERA.

LHP Alex Wood will look to earn his second win of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Wood didn’t factor into the decision in his start last Saturday, when he gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out none over 6 2/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. It was the second consecutive no-decision for Wood, who allowed six runs over 13 1/3 innings in the two starts. Wood is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in nine games (four starts) against the Phillies. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies last July 20, when he gave up one run over six innings in the Braves’ 8-2 victory at Turner Field.

C A.J. Pierzynski remained hot at the plate Thursday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run in the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Pierzynski has a hit in all seven games in which he has played this season, and he went 5-for-7 with a walk and two runs in the last two games against the Mets. The 38-year-old is hitting .407 with three homers and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.