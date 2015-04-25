FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 26, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 games with Atlanta, striking out nine batters in nine innings.

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against the Phillies. He went 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in four games with the Braves.

RHP John Cornely had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He went 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five games in the minors, striking out 12 and allowing five hits in 8 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Shelby Miller earned a 5-2 victory at Toronto in his last start, going six innings and yielding two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP Michael Kohn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He was 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in the minors. He has previous major league experience, going 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 126 games over the previous five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

LHP Alex Wood took a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, going 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits, while striking out one and walking two. Wood had two runners on in the first but retired Ryan Howard for the final out. He departed after the Phillies loaded the bases with two down in the sixth, and reliever Cody Martin set down Carlos Ruiz on a foul fly to right. “My stuff is coming around,” Wood said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.