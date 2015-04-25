RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 games with Atlanta, striking out nine batters in nine innings.

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against the Phillies. He went 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in four games with the Braves.

RHP John Cornely had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He went 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five games in the minors, striking out 12 and allowing five hits in 8 2/3 innings of work.

RHP Shelby Miller earned a 5-2 victory at Toronto in his last start, going six innings and yielding two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP Michael Kohn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He was 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in the minors. He has previous major league experience, going 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 126 games over the previous five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

LHP Alex Wood took a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, going 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits, while striking out one and walking two. Wood had two runners on in the first but retired Ryan Howard for the final out. He departed after the Phillies loaded the bases with two down in the sixth, and reliever Cody Martin set down Carlos Ruiz on a foul fly to right. “My stuff is coming around,” Wood said.