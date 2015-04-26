RHP Shelby Miller improved to 3-0 with a 5-2 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday night and is 6-1 in his last 15 starts dating to July 31, 2014. Miller went six innings and allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking two. His only mistake was a 94 mph fastball that Ryan Howard lined over the center-field fence for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. While Miller’s control has been a concern at times throughout his career, neither of his walks Saturday hurt him. “I felt good,” he said. “It felt like we did a good job locating the ball. Pretty much everything was working.”

RHP Jason Grilli picked up his seventh save in as many opportunities Saturday night against the Phillies. His strikeout of Ryan Howard was his seventh in 11 innings. Since 2012, he is averaging more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

C A.J. Pierzynski went 1-for-4 Saturday against Philadelphia and has hit safely in all nine of his games to date. It is his longest streak to open a season and the longest by a Brave since Martin Prado went 10 straight to open 2010.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 Saturday night against the Phillies and has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. Markakis also extended his string of errorless games to 343. The major league record for errorless games by an outfielder is 392 by Darren Lewis (1990-94).

RHP Trevor Cahill, Sunday’s starter, absorbed a 7-1 loss to the Mets in his last start, going four innings and allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits while striking out one and walking one. He is winless in his last nine starts dating to a 3-2 victory at Miami on Aug. 15 while pitching for Arizona. He lost his only decision to Philadelphia last season and in his career is 2-3 with a 3.60 ERA against the Phillies in six appearances, four of them starts.