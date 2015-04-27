FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 28, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jason Grilli picked up his seventh save of the year Saturday with a perfect ninth. His seven saves are the most saves before the month of May by a Braves closer in his first year with the team. Atlanta’s bullpen entered Sunday allowing an MLB-low 8.1 percent of its inherited runners to score. The Braves traded star closer Craig Kimbrel to San Diego on April 5.

C A.J. Pierzynski, who got the day off in Sunday’s 5-4 loss, went 1-4 in Saturday’s win, extending his streak of hitting safely in all nine of his games this season (13-for-34, .382, 3 home runs). If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, Pierzynski’s batting average would rank fourth in the National League.

OF Nick Markakis batted leadoff for the second-consecutive day Sunday, after doing so for the first time this season on Saturday night. Markakis had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but entered Sunday with a team-best .456 on-base-plus-slugging percentage after going 2-for-4 on Saturday.

INF Alberto Callaspo is the MLB’s active leader in plate appearances per strikeout, with 11.18 plate appearances per strikeout. On Sunday, he came off the bench and pounded a solo home run to right field. He’s currently battling for playing time at second base with Jace Peterson.

