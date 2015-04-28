FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 29, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 on Monday before being ejected for disputing a called third strike. Freeman has three hits in his last seven at-bats, lifting his batting average to .254. It was his second straight multi-hit game.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.64 ERA) will try to shake off back-to-back shaky starts when he pitches Tuesday against Washington. In consecutive starts against the Blue Jays and Mets, Teheran allowed 11 earned runs over 9 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and seven walks. Teheran is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA in eight career starts against the Nats, with his last win against Washington coming on April 15, 2014.

LF Kelly Johnson had a season-best three hits and three RBIs, and he hit his third homer. The three RBIs were his high since he drove home six on May 27, 2013. He knocked in a run for the third consecutive game.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single against Nationals RHP Doug Fister. Pierzynski is 13-for-34 (.382) during his streak. He has hit safely in all 10 games in which he has played, becoming the first Braves player to do that since Martin Prado in 2010.

RF Nick Markakis batted leadoff for the third consecutive game and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs. He scored in all three games since moving into the leadoff spot. Marakis has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) during that stretch. He is nine hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

LHP Eric Stults (1-1) picked up his first win for the Braves on Monday, beating Washington 8-4. Stults scattered four hits, struck out three and walked three in his fourth start. “(Eric) Stults pitched a great baseball game today,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. In his past two games, Stults has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings. Over his past 15 starts, he is 6-5 with a 3.07 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.