1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 on Monday before being ejected for disputing a called third strike. Freeman has three hits in his last seven at-bats, lifting his batting average to .254. It was his second straight multi-hit game.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.64 ERA) will try to shake off back-to-back shaky starts when he pitches Tuesday against Washington. In consecutive starts against the Blue Jays and Mets, Teheran allowed 11 earned runs over 9 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and seven walks. Teheran is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA in eight career starts against the Nats, with his last win against Washington coming on April 15, 2014.

LF Kelly Johnson had a season-best three hits and three RBIs, and he hit his third homer. The three RBIs were his high since he drove home six on May 27, 2013. He knocked in a run for the third consecutive game.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single against Nationals RHP Doug Fister. Pierzynski is 13-for-34 (.382) during his streak. He has hit safely in all 10 games in which he has played, becoming the first Braves player to do that since Martin Prado in 2010.

RF Nick Markakis batted leadoff for the third consecutive game and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs. He scored in all three games since moving into the leadoff spot. Marakis has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) during that stretch. He is nine hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

LHP Eric Stults (1-1) picked up his first win for the Braves on Monday, beating Washington 8-4. Stults scattered four hits, struck out three and walked three in his fourth start. “(Eric) Stults pitched a great baseball game today,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. In his past two games, Stults has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings. Over his past 15 starts, he is 6-5 with a 3.07 ERA.