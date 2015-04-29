FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 30, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman had his fourth career four-hit game Tuesday. Freeman finished 4-for-6 with a double and three runs. It was the third four-hit game of his career. He has three consecutive multi-hit games. Freeman lifted his batting average to .286.

RHP Julio Teheran struggled for the third consecutive start. Despite being handed a 9-1 lead, Teheran was able to pitch only 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits, two of them home runs. He allowed four or more runs in each of his past three starts.

LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.00 ERA) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start against the Phillies, but received no decision. The Braves are hoping the southpaw with the funky delivery can pitch deeper in Wednesday’s game against Washington; he has yet to pitch more than 6 2/3 innings in his four starts. In six career starts against the Nationals, Wood is 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA, striking out 44 and walking nine in 36 1/3 innings.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 4-for-4. Pierzynski, now batting .439, has hit in all 11 of his games this season. The 11-game stretch ties Marcus Giles (2004) for the fifth-longest hitting streak to open a season in Atlanta history.

RF Nick Markakis, who had a single, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. Markakis also walked twice and scored two runs. Markakis is 18-for-46 (.391) over the past 13 games.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

