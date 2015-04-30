RHP John Cornely made his major league debut on Wednesday against the Nationals. He pitched one inning and allowed four earned runs, including a home run to Denard Span. He fanned Ian Desmond to pick up his first career strikeout. Cornely, who was recalled on April 24, was selected in the 15th round of the 2011 draft.

RHP Shelby Miller (3-0, 2.05 ERA) has been Atlanta’s most consistent starter. Acquired in an offseason trade with St. Louis, Miller has not allowed more than two earned runs in his previous four starts. Miller has allowed only 15 hits in 22 innings, but has walked nine and struck out 14. Right-handed batters are hitting only .159 against Miller.

1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 to post his fourth straight multi-hit game. He is batting .588 (10-for-17) with four doubles during that span. Freeman hit .615 (8-for-13) in the three games with Washington and is hitting .460 (40-for-87) in 22 games against the Nationals since the start of 2014.

LHP Alex Wood pitched only five innings on Wednesday and allowed a season-high five runs on six hits. Wood struck out six, but allowed a game-changing bases-loaded single to Jordan Zimmermann that cleared the bases and put Washington ahead. In six previous starts against the Nationals, Wood had allowed just six runs in 36 1/3 innings.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run single in the first inning. He has hit safely in all 12 games in which he has played this season, the longest season-opening streak by a Brave since Edgar Renteria went a franchise-best 23 straight in 2006. Pierzynski’s hitting streak is the longest in the majors. His career-best streak is 16 games set in 2012.

RF Nick Markakis singled in the first inning and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. Markakis has scored in all five games since being moved to the leadoff spot on April 25. He’s scored seven runs during that streak.