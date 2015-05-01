RHP John Cornely was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday after allowing four ninth-inning runs in his major league debut Wednesday against Washington. He gave up three innings, including a three-run homer to CF Denard Spann, walked one and struck out one. Cornely, 25, was promoted from Gwinnett on April 24 after going 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five appearances.

RHP Julio Teheran, who has struggled in his past three starts, says that he is fine physically. He tweaked his knee while dodging a line drive against the New York Mets on April 11, but said that he was fine by the next day. “If there’s anything wrong with my arm, I wouldn’t want to be out there and do something to make it worse,” Teheran said.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Friday’s game against Cincinnati. He was 0-3 with the G-Braves, but had a 2.08 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Foltynewicz, 23, made 16 relief appearances for Houston last season. He was acquired from the Astros over the winter in the Evan Gattis trade.

3B Chris Johnson suffered a fracture of the left hand on a slide in the fourth inning Thursday and will be put on the disabled list. It will be known more about how long he will be sidelined after an MRI on Friday. His left hand bent back after hitting the ground during a steal attempt. Johnson played an inning on defense before coming out. “They’re going to check the ligaments in between the fracture and see if those are alright and then we’ll have a timetable, I think,” he said. Johnson is hitting .279 with five RBIs in 16 games.

LHP Donnie Veal allowed a homer to Reds 3B Todd Frazier on his second pitch after having his contract purchased from Gwinnett on Thursday. He had not allowed an earned run and struck out 11 over 8 2/3 innings in 10 Triple-A appearances. Veal, 30, pitched for Pittsburgh and the Chicago White Sox parts of the past four seasons, appearing in 100 games.