1B Freddie Freeman saw his hitting streak end at five games when he was hitless on Friday. But Freeman worked a walk and stole second base to set up Kelly Johnson’s game-winning home run.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz won in his first major league start. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits, three walks and two strikes. He threw 94 pitches, 63 for strikes. He also recorded an RBI double in his second at-bat.

3B Chris Johnson was hurt while sliding into second base on April 30 and placed on the 15-day disabled list. An MRI on May 1 revealed three separate bone bruises, but no new fracture. The medical staff put the hand in a splint rather than a cast. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and is expected to return in 3-6 weeks. Johnson was batting .279 in 16 games.

LF Kelly Johnson hit his fourth home run on Friday, tying him for the club lead. The Braves had not homered since April 27 against Washington, that also by Johnson. He hit seven last year, six with the Yankees and one with the Orioles. Johnson is four hits away from 1,000 for his career.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his major league hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the first inning. Pierzynski’s streak is the longest by a Braves player to open the season since Edgar Renteria hit safely in 23 straight to open the 2006 season.

LHP Eric Stults (1-1, 4.03) will make his fifth start of the year and is coming off his first win, an 8-4 victory over Washington. Stults has made five appearances against the Reds, two of them starts, and is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA. His last start against Cincinnati came in 2013; he took a loss, allowing four runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.