LHP Mike Minor, sidelined since early in spring training because of rotator cuff inflammation, was moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list on Saturday. He tried to throw off a mound in Florida on April 11, but was shut down again. “There has not been measurable improvement,” Braves president of baseball operations John Hart said. “Things haven’t progressed.” This is the second year in a row that Minor has battled shoulder issues. He missed the first month last year and had his worst season, going 6-12 with a 4.77 ERA in 25 starts.

RHP Julio Teheran tries to bounce back on Sunday in the series finale against the Reds after going 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in his past three starts. Over those games, he gave up 20 hits, 16 runs (12 earned) and seven walks in 15 innings. Six of the hits were home runs. Teheran didn’t allow a run in two starts against the Reds last season, allowing seven hits while striking out eight and walking two.

LHP Ian Thomas was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday after making four relief appearances. He worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and a run while walking three and striking out three. Thomas, 28, started the season with Double-A Mississippi and made two relief appearances there before moving up to Gwinnett for two more.

C A.J. Pierzynski, who produced at least one hit in his first 13 games with the Braves, had his streak snapped Saturday against the Reds. He took two diving catching, though. Left fielder Marlon Byrd robbed him in the fourth inning and right fielder Jay Bruce did likewise in the sixth. Pierzynski’s streak was the longest by a Braves player to open the season since SS Edgar Renteria hit safely in 23 straight in 2006. Despite going 0-for-4, Pierzynski is hitting .377.

CF Cameron Maybin was 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk on Saturday against the Reds. The homer, his fourth, was a two-run blast in the fifth inning against RHP Jason Marquis, a former teammate in San Diego. Maybin is batting just .209, but has drawn seven walks and driven in eight runs. He has a .320 on-base percentage and .488 slugging mark.

INF Pedro Ciriaco was promoted on Saturday from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .236 with a homer and seven RBIs in 20 games. He was told he had made the roster for Opening Day after a good spring, but lost his spot when CF Cameron Mabin was acquired from San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel deal. Ciriaco, 29, played in the majors part of the past four seasons, seeing time with Pittsburgh, Boston, San Diego and Kansas City.