LHP Mike Minor moved to the 60-day disabled list, freeing a spot on the 40-man roster. Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound in mid-April and has been unable to make progress in his rehab efforts.

RHP Julio Teheran bounced back from three poor starts to pitch six shutout innings against the Reds on Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out six. The Reds are 14-for-73 in their last four starts against Teheran with 20 strikeouts. He has thrown 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings against Cincinnati. Teheran (3-1) has won four of his last five decisions, dating back to his final start of 2014.

C Christian Bethancourt had an opportunity to start when the Braves rested A.J. Persynski on Sunday and went 2-for-3. It was his first multi-hit game of the season. The Braves are 7-4 in games that Bethancourt starts.

LHP Alex Wood (1-1, 4.03 ERA) will make his second start against Philadelphia; he received no decision on April 24 after allowing no runs in 5 2/3 innings. He roughed up in his last start against the Nationals when he allowed five runs in five innings. For his career against the Phillies, Wood is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 appearances, five starts, and has 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

LHP Ian Thomas was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He made four relief appearances in Atlanta, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Thomas struck out three and walked three in 3 1/3 innings.

3B Kelly Johnson was supposed to get the day off, but instead wound up getting his third start at third base. Johnson hit his fifth homer in the first inning and has 11 RBIs in his last nine games. He needs two hits to reach 1,000 for his career. He is two hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

INF Pedro Ciriaco was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and added to the 40-man roster. Ciriaco appeared to have made the club coming out spring training but was optioned to the minors when the Braves trade closer Craig Kimbrel on the eve of the season opener and needed a spot for OF Cameron Maybin. Ciriaco was hitting .234 with eight runs, seven RBI and one homer in 20 games with Gwinnett.