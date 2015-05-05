2B Jose Peraza, the Braves’ top prospect, raised his average to .301 by going 4-for-4 for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday against Toledo. He also drew a walk, scored three times, drove in two runs and stole his seventh base in eight attempts. Peraza, who turned 21 on April 30, has hit .384 in his past 14 games.

RHP Shelby Miller, who faces the Phillies on Tuesday in Atlanta, was victimized by an unearned run and back-to-back homers as he took his first loss on Thursday against Cincinnati. He had given up just one homer before catcher Tucker Barnhart and pitcher Mike Leake connected to start the seventh inning. Miller struck out nine and is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA after being acquired from St. Louis in the Jason Heyward trade. He is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

SS Andrelton Simmons had a triple and a single on Monday against Philadelphia, going 2-for-4 with a walk to raise his average to .273. He has hit safely in 15 of his past 18 games, posting a .294 average in that stretch. Simmons has struck out just five times in 99 at-bats this season and has drawn eight walks.

LHP Alex Wood fell to 1-2 and saw his ERA rise to 4.32 as he allowed three first-inning runs and lasted just 4 1/3 innings on Monday against the Phillies while giving up nine hits. He had gone 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Philadelphia on April 24 and had a 2.14 career ERA against the Phillies coming in. Wood also struggled in his previous start, giving up five runs in five innings during a loss to Washington.

RF Nick Markakis had a leadoff single Monday against Philadelphia to snap an 0-for-14 skid. He had an RBI single later and is batting .298. The hitless streak tied the fourth-longest of his career. He had an 0-for-20 slide last year with Baltimore.