RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Cunniff (1-0) was optioned there on April 21, despite allowing only two hits and one run in nine innings. He pitched three innings at Gwinnett and allowed four runs.

RHP Shelby Miller pitched the major league’s third shutout of the season. Miller blanked the Phillies 9-0 for his third career complete game shutout. Miller only needed 99 pitches, allowed three hits (one a bunt) and struck out eight. He became the first Atlanta pitcher to throw more than seven innings.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 3.60) will make his second major league start. He won his Atlanta debut on May 1 against Cincinnati, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. Foltynewicz also drove in two runs with a double that proved to be the difference. He made one relief appearance against Phillies in 2014 as a member of the Astros and allowed two runs on four hits in two innings.

3B Kelly Johnson picked up his 1,000th career base hit on Tuesday with a looping liner that fell between two outfielders. Johnson was 2-for-3 with his team-leading sixth home run. It marked his fourth home run on the current homestand and left him only one homer shy of last year’s total. It was the team’s first three-run homer this season.

INF Pedro Ciriaco made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday. He entered the game as a defensive replacement at third base in the eighth inning and handled his only chance in the field. He did not get a plate appearance.

LHP Donnie Veal (0-0, 10.80) was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. Veal appeared in three games for the Braves and allowed four runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. The rookie struck out two and walked two.