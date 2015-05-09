FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 9, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Williams Perez, who was called up from the minors on Wednesday, made his major league debut in the eighth inning Friday and gave up four runs, including a three-run homer to Bryce Harper. It was the second homer of the game by Harper. Perez recorded just one out and his ERA stands at 108.00 in the majors. He was 2-0 with an ERA of 1.33 in five starts at Triple-Gwinnett.

1B Freddie Freeman, who hit .475 in 10 games at Nationals Park last year, had two hits on Friday -- both doubles. Freeman now has eight hits in his last three games but needs to get more help around him. “We don’t want him to beat us,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

RHP Julio Teheran will start for the Braves on Saturday against the Nationals. He threw six scoreless innings in his last start, on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Bryce Harper, who hit three homers Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and two on Friday against the Braves, has two homers in his career against Teheran with an average of .438. Washington’s Jayson Werth (.150) and Ryan Zimmerman (.176) have struggled against the right-hander.

LF Jonny Gomes batted cleanup for the first time this season on Friday. The Braves used a different lineup for the 29th straight game to start the season. Gomes drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and later added a single before he fanned twice. He is now hitting .200 on the year.

LHP Eric Stults got the start on Friday in the first game of the series in Washington. He got his first win as a member of the Braves on April 27 at Turner Field as he beat the Nationals. Manager Fredi Gonzalez was pleased with the outing by his starter, though Stults gave up homers to Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper. Later in the game, Harper added his second homer against reliever Williams Perez.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.