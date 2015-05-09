RHP Williams Perez, who was called up from the minors on Wednesday, made his major league debut in the eighth inning Friday and gave up four runs, including a three-run homer to Bryce Harper. It was the second homer of the game by Harper. Perez recorded just one out and his ERA stands at 108.00 in the majors. He was 2-0 with an ERA of 1.33 in five starts at Triple-Gwinnett.

1B Freddie Freeman, who hit .475 in 10 games at Nationals Park last year, had two hits on Friday -- both doubles. Freeman now has eight hits in his last three games but needs to get more help around him. “We don’t want him to beat us,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

RHP Julio Teheran will start for the Braves on Saturday against the Nationals. He threw six scoreless innings in his last start, on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Bryce Harper, who hit three homers Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and two on Friday against the Braves, has two homers in his career against Teheran with an average of .438. Washington’s Jayson Werth (.150) and Ryan Zimmerman (.176) have struggled against the right-hander.

LF Jonny Gomes batted cleanup for the first time this season on Friday. The Braves used a different lineup for the 29th straight game to start the season. Gomes drove in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and later added a single before he fanned twice. He is now hitting .200 on the year.

LHP Eric Stults got the start on Friday in the first game of the series in Washington. He got his first win as a member of the Braves on April 27 at Turner Field as he beat the Nationals. Manager Fredi Gonzalez was pleased with the outing by his starter, though Stults gave up homers to Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper. Later in the game, Harper added his second homer against reliever Williams Perez.