1B Freddie Freeman, who had eight hits in the previous three games, was 1-for-4 Saturday. He is now hitting .322 this season.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched five innings and allowed six runs on Saturday in Washington. He did not figure in the decision after giving up 10 hits, including two homers. He gave up three runs in the second inning, including a two-run homer to backup catcher Jose Lobaton. Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer in the fifth to make it 6-1. Trevor Cahill came on to pitch the sixth for the Braves. Teheran has allowed four homers in his three starts -- all to the Nationals. Saturday was the third time in his career he allowed at least six runs.

LHP Alex Wood will start the series finale on Sunday at Washington. He will be opposed by RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who got the best of Wood in Atlanta on April 29 as the Nationals won, 13-4. Wood has given up a lot of runners this year, as he has allowed 41 hits and 13 walks with 24 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings.

INF Jace Peterson got the start at second base on Saturday -- his 25th birthday. He drove in a run with a bases-loaded groundout as the Braves came back to tie the game. Peterson is hitting .272.

OF Cameron Maybin had two doubles on Saturday and drove in a run. He batted in the No. 8 hole against the Nationals. Maybin is now hitting .238. Phil Gosselin started on Friday at second base for the Braves.