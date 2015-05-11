RHP Shelby Miller will start on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds. He has been impressive this year with the Braves, with an ERA of 1.66 in six starts.

1B Freddie Freeman drives pitchers crazy for the Washington Nationals. He has owned the Nationals the past few years and even former teammate Dan Uggla, now with Washington, can’t give his new teammates any advice on how to retire Freeman. Freeman was 2-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .328 this year. He is hitting .483 in his last 29 trips to the plate against Washington.

LHP Alex Wood was not involved in the decision Sunday. He gave up three runs in the first but then came back to pitch well. He gave up eight hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. “He was really, really good,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood also had three singles in as many trips to the plate.

2B Jace Peterson made his second start in a row at second base after Phil Gosselin started there on Friday. Peterson had two hits on Sunday, scored a run and is now hitting .282.