FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 12, 2015 / 4:13 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Shelby Miller will start on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds. He has been impressive this year with the Braves, with an ERA of 1.66 in six starts.

1B Freddie Freeman drives pitchers crazy for the Washington Nationals. He has owned the Nationals the past few years and even former teammate Dan Uggla, now with Washington, can’t give his new teammates any advice on how to retire Freeman. Freeman was 2-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .328 this year. He is hitting .483 in his last 29 trips to the plate against Washington.

LHP Alex Wood was not involved in the decision Sunday. He gave up three runs in the first but then came back to pitch well. He gave up eight hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. “He was really, really good,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood also had three singles in as many trips to the plate.

2B Jace Peterson made his second start in a row at second base after Phil Gosselin started there on Friday. Peterson had two hits on Sunday, scored a run and is now hitting .282.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.