RHP Shelby Miller, facing the Reds for the second time in less than two weeks, overcame a rough first two innings on Monday night and allowed just one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight in seven innings. He left with the score tied 1-1 and earned a no-decision in a game won 2-1 by the Braves. “I hated to take the ball from him,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He’s a competitor. Great to have that young man out there every fifth day. He’s special.”

SS Andrelton Simmons has hit safely in nine of 10 games. On Monday night, he launched his third home run off Mike Leake in the fourth inning, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and homer. He is 14-for-39 with seven extra-base hits in that stretch.

INF Phil Gosselin is making the most of his opportunities to play. On Monday night, Gosselin helped manufacture the eventual winning run when he singled against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, advanced to second on a single, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to put the Braves ahead 2-1. Gosselin took advantage of Chapman’s slow delivery to record his second stolen base. “I just timed him up on his first couple pitches,” Gosselin said. “His first pitch was pretty slow. He’s tough, but I was just trying to put the ball in play.”

RHP Jason Grilli has been unavailable the past three days with back spasms. He’s improved to the point where he could be available as early as Tuesday. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez indicated that Grilli might be available to pitch on Monday night but instead he used RHP Jim Johnson in the ninth inning. Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save. “I spoke with the trainers and Jason (prior to the game),” Gonzalez said. “It was my decision to give him one more day.” Grilli has converted nine of 10 save opportunities this season.