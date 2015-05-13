INF Phil Gosselin singled, stole a base, and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch on Monday night, accomplishing all those things in the ninth inning against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. “We trust him in those situations,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “You never have to look for him. When we need someone to pinch-hit or pinch-run, he’s right in my hip pocket. Some guys you have to wake up.” Gosselin is 5-for-12 as a pinch hitter this season, including his double in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was denied a bid to become the first Braves pitcher since Ben Sheets in 2012 to win three consecutive starts to begin his Atlanta career when the Reds tied the score in the seventh inning on Tuesday. Foltynewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, walked four and struck out seven. “Folty was outstanding,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Every chance we get to get him in those situations, it’s going to be good for him.”

2B Jace Peterson has raised his batting average 110 points over the past 14 games, during which he’s batted .375. “He’s getting pretty good at bats,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He’s lined out a couple times with people on base. Just keeps plugging away.” Peterson snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-run single on April 26 to begin his current hot streak. He went 2-for-3 with a double on Tuesday.

RHP Jason Grilli returned to the mound on Tuesday night after not being available the previous three games due to back spasms. But, the results weren’t good. Grilli allowed a run on two hits, including an RBI double by pinch-hitter Devin Mesoraco that drove home the winning run in the ninth. “I was a little rusty maybe,” Grilli said. “Other than that, I felt fine. I‘m back in the saddle so we start from there.”