LHP Mike Minor, expected to be Atlanta’s No. 2 starter this year, had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and is out for the year. He has not pitched this season. It is the latest setback for Minor, 27, who went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA in 2013. He slumped to 6-12 with a 4.77 ERA last season and ... now this.

RHP Julio Teheran fell one out short of getting a quality hit on Friday against the Marlins. Teheran, who helped his own cause with a two-run single, got a no-decision, allowing nine hits, one walk, two runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

LHP Alex Wood, who starts against the Marlins on Saturday, is off to a slow start. After going 11-11 with a 2.78 ERA last season, Wood, 24, has just one win so far this season. His ERA has soared to 4.28. Last year, he allowed just 151 hits in 171 innings. This season, he has allowed more than one hit per inning -- 49 hits in 40 innings. In his career against the Marlins, he is 3-3 with a 3.74 ERA.

2B Jace Peterson hit leadoff for just the second time this season when he faced Miami on Friday. However, Peterson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and his spot at the top may be over, for now at least.