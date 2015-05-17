FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 17, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Shelby Miller starts against the Marlins on Sunday as Atlanta goes for a three-game sweep. Miller is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in two starts against Miami this season.

LF Todd Cunningham, who made his first big-league start on Friday, went 3-for-4 for the second straight game. Called up on Friday from Triple A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .286 and led the International League with six outfield assists, Cunningham has made a smooth transition, scoring three runs in two games.

LHP Alex Wood beat the Marlins on Saturday, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in seven innings. Wood (2-2) did give up a mammoth home run to Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton that was measured at 478 feet and was caught by a fan -- with his bare right hand -- in the center-field bleachers.

2B Jace Peterson hit a grand slam for his first career home run, leading the Braves over the Marlins on Saturday. Peterson became the first Braves player in 14 years to make his initial big-league home run a grand slam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
