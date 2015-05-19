FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 20, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Adonis Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to take 3B Phil Gosselin’s spot on Atlanta’s roster. Garcia has batted .351 with one home run in 34 games with Gwinnett this year. His defensive limitations will likely limit the amount of time he spends playing in the field with the Braves.

3B Phil Gosselin, who left Sunday’s game due to a sore left thumb, had an MRI exam Monday in Atlanta that revealed an avulsion fracture. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Gosselin will undergo a surgical procedure Wednesday, and he will be out approximately six to eight weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
