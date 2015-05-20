RHP Williams Perez (0-0, 15.43) will make his first major league start Wednesday against Tampa Bay. He has made two relief appearances and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings. Perez was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett before his promotion. Perez is one of Atlanta’s highly regarded starting pitching prospects who moved up through the ranks since he signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2009.

RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett for the second time this season. Martin (2-2, 4.12) got off to a good start, but allowed five home runs over his last three appearances. Martin made 17 relief appearances, with 23 strikeouts and five walks in 19 2/3 innings. He will be moved back to the starting rotation at Gwinnett and pitch every fifth day.

RHP John Cornely was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Nick Masset. Cornely had appeared in only one game for Atlanta and allowed four runs in one inning. He was a 15th round draft choice from 2011.

INF Adonis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace injured infielder Phil Gosselin. He made his major league debut on Tuesday and struck out as a pinch hitter to end the game. Garcia, who can also play the outfield, was second in the International League in batting (.351) when he was recalled. Garcia, 30, played seven seasons in Cuba before defecting to sign with the Yankees. He spent three years with New York and signed with Atlanta as a free agent on April 4.

3B Phil Gosselin was placed on the 15-day disabled list and underwent surgery on his left thumb. Gosselin suffered the injury while diving for a ground ball. Gosselin had virtually earned the starting job at third base and was batting .325 in 20 games.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz allowed a season-high five runs against Tampa Bay in his fourth career start. He pitched five innings and allowed eight hits and one walk, striking out seven. He has struck out at least seven batters in three straight games.

RHP Nick Masset was signed as a free agent to help the bullpen. Masset, 33, appeared in eight games for the Marlins this season and had a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless inning. He gives manager Fredi Gonzalez options in middle and late relief. Masset was waived to make room on the roster for Henderson Alvarez and opted for free agency when he cleared waivers. In 367 career appearances he’s 18-14 with a 3.97 ERA.