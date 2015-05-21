2B Jose Peraza, the Braves’ top minor league prospect, missed his sixth straight for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday because of a sore hamstring. He is hitting .311 with 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts. Peraza, 21, had a six-game hitting streak when sidelined, going 9-for-25. He hit .339 and stole 60 bases last season for Class A Advanced Lynchburg and Double-A Mississippi.

RHP Williams Perez was impressive in his first major league start on Wednesday, striking out seven and limiting Tampa Bay to a run over five innings. He gave up six hits and walked one. Perez, who turns 24 on Thursday, had allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over 2 1-3 innings in two relief appearances, but was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett. He got the start in place of veteran LHP Eric Stults, who was moved to the bullpen after going 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA.

RHP Brandon Cunniff retired all four batters he faced Wednesday against Tampa Bay and picked up the victory to go to 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA. Two of the batters the rookie retired were right-handed hitters and those batters are now 0-for-28 against him. Former Kansas City pitcher Bob McClure holds the record with 33 consecutive right-handed batters retired in 1975.

RHP Julio Teheran faces Milwaukee on Thursday with a 1.69 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers, but just a 1-2 record. The Braves’ Opening Day pitcher is 3-1 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts during an up-and-down first six weeks. Teheran has pitched well in two of his three outings since recommitting to his fastball, but hasn’t gone more than six innings all year. He won 14 games in each of the past two seasons.

3B Chris Johnson was expected to be sidelined four to six weeks, but it looks like he will make it back to the Atlanta lineup inside the short end of that estimate. Johnson, who injured his left hand sliding April 30 against Cincinnati, is rehabbing in Florida and could return in time for the beginning of the Braves’ 10-game road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

3B Alberto Callaspo broke an 0-for-14 slide with an RBI single in the third inning Wednesday against Tampa Bay. It was his only hit, though, in four at-bats and his average is .211.