RHP Brandon Cunniff threw one scoreless inning Thursday and struck out one batter. Right-handed hitters are now 0-for-29 against Cunniff, the longest such hitless at-bat streak against right-handers for a player to begin his career with the Braves since 1974. The record is 33.

RHP Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched seven innings, his longest stint of the year, and allowed one run, two hits and one walk with a season-high eight strikeouts Thursday in a 10-1 win over the Brewers. He has allowed one earned run or none in three of his past four starts. He had his 14-inning scoreless streak snapped in the fourth inning. “When a pitcher rallies for three or four in a row, you feel good about him,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It was nice to see. It was a good outing.”

C Christian Bethancourt tied his career best with three hits Thursday. His two doubles also matched a career high. Bethancourt scored two runs and drove in another.

LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83) is coming off what may have been his best start of the season as he heads into a Friday start against the Brewers. Wood pitched a season-long seven innings and allowed one hit in a win over Miami. Wood is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 10 1/3 career innings against the Brewers. He has only one career start against Milwaukee, a 5-4 win on May 22, 2014.

3B Chris Johnson (left hand fracture) is expected to rejoin the Braves in San Francisco on May 28 for the start of a four-game series. Johnson has been on the disabled list since May 1. He will go from extended spring training in Orlando, Fla., to Atlanta to take batting practice with the Braves on Sunday before playing three rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett. Johnson was batting .279 when he was injured.

CF Cameron Maybin batted second for the first time this season, the seventh different player to do so for Atlanta. Maybin went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs.