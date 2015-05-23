FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2015

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Adonis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He had only one at-bat since he was recalled on May 19 and struck out to end the game against Tampa Bay.

RHP Shelby Miller (5-1, 1.33 ERA) is coming off a near no-hitter against Miami. He has been the team’s most consistently good starting pitcher. Over his last four starts, two of them complete games, Miller has pitched at least seven innings and has a 0.84 ERA. In eight career starts against the Brewers, Miller is 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA.

LHP Alex Wood (2-2, 3.83) was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday because of a stomach virus. The Braves didn’t say when Wood would start again; his next appearance is scheduled for May 27 in Los Angeles. Depending on his health, manager Fredi Gonzalez said he may try to get some relief help from Wood prior to his next start.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and pitched two scoreless innings on Friday. Thomas had one previous stint with the Braves but was optioned to the minors on May 2. In four games with the Braves, Thomas is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 3 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. In nine minor league games, Thomas had not allowed a run in 15 2/3 innings, with five hits, 20 strikeouts and one walk.

CF Cameron Maybin extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. Maybin is 9-for-23 (.328) during the streak.

LHP Eric Stults (1-5) got the emergency start on Friday when Alex Wood was unable to start because of an illness. Stults pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and five walks, with five strikeouts.

