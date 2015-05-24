2B Jose Peraza, the Braves’ top prospect, homered in back-to-back games for Triple-A Gwinnett at Columbus on Thursday and Friday after hitting just five home runs previously in his minor-league career. He had missed the previous six games with a sore hamstring. Peraza, 21, lifted his average to .313. He also has 14 steals in 15 attempts.

RHP Brandon Cunniff retired Carlos Gomez on a grounder in the seventh inning, making right-handed hitters 0-for-30 against him to start his career. The rookie struck out one in a perfect inning and has a 1.80 ERA to go with a 2-0 record. Former Kansas City pitcher Bob McClure holds the record with 33 consecutive right-handed batters retired in 1975.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to bounce back from his first loss as he starts against Milwaukee on Sunday. The rookie allowed eight hits in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, working five hits. Folynewicz, who is 2-1 with a 5.32 ERA in four starts, did strike out seven while walking one. He made 16 relief appearances with Houston last season, but hasn’t faced the Brewers.

2B Jace Peterson had the first game-winning hit of his career, delivering a two-out single in the 11th inning to give the Braves a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday. It was the first walk-off hit for Atlanta this season. The rookie also led off the Braves’ first inning with a single and is batting .264 with 18 RBIs. He hit a grand slam for his first major-league homer last weekend in Miami.

3B Chris Johnson, on the disabled list since May 1 with a broken left hand, played in an extended spring training game Saturday and is scheduled to take batting practice Sunday in Atlanta before beginning a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. His return is targeted for Thursday in San Francisco.