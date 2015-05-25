RHP Williams Perez will try to build off a solid first start in the majors as he faces the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday. He struck out seven over five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday in his rotation debut. Perez, 23, allowed a run on six hits and a walk. He had made two relief appearances previously after be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett and allowed four runs while getting just one out in the first outing.

LHP Alex Wood said he has regained his strength after missing Friday’s start against the Brewers because of the flu, and will make his start as scheduled against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz allowed just three hits in a career-best 7 2/3 innings while beating the Brewers 2-1 to improve to 3-1 and lower his ERA to 4.25 in five starts. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. He threw 98 pitches, 71 of them strikes. “I think we took him about as far as we could,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

3B Chris Johnson, on the disabled list since May 1 with a broken left hand, will begin a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. His return is targeted for Thursday in San Francisco. Johnson had a .279 average in 16 games before being hurt on a slide.

CF Cameron Maybin is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with eight runs scored, six RBIs and a .459 on-base percentage during a hitting streak that extended to nine games on Sunday. He scored after drawing a single in the sixth inning after drawing a first-inning walk. The nine-game streak is one off his career best, set with San Diego in 2011.