RHP Williams Perez, in his second major league start, settled down after a rocky first inning to pitch five scoreless innings. Perez, who went through bouts with his command, walking in the only run he gave up in the first, allowed seven hits, six of those singles, with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings. He also hit a batter in 106 pitches (59). “Little shaky in the first inning. I think he had like 30 pitches in the first inning or thereabouts, but he bounced back and he did a nice job,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich went 2-for-4 Monday in his first rehab game for Class A Rome. He has been sidelined all season due to a sprained left wrist.

INF Chris Johnson went 0-for-1 in his first rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett before the game was suspended due to rain. He could rejoin the Braves on Thursday. Johnson has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 1 with a fractured left hand.

OF Cameron Maybin had his nine-game hitting streak snapped. Maybin went 0-for-3 with a walk and run.

RHP Nick Masset hadn’t given up an earned run in six games, but his performance Monday night will have him tossing and turning. Masset served up three home runs in the eighth inning, with OF Andre Ethier hitting the go-ahead one. PH Alex Guerrero and SS Jimmy Rollins also went deep off Masset, who allowed four runs and three hits in an inning. Masset has a 10.71 ERA in 21 appearances (23 earned runs in 19.1 innings) against the Dodgers.

OF Eric Young Jr. celebrated his 30th birthday. Young appeared as a pinch-hitter and grounded out to third in the seventh inning.