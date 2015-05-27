RHP Julio Teheran (4-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, knocked around for eight runs on 10 hits with three walks (one intentional) and a strikeout in Tuesday’s blowout by the Dodgers. Teheran coasted through the first three innings with little trouble, but the Dodgers nailed him for six runs in the fourth, a season high for them in an inning, and two more in the fifth to break the contest open. “These guys swing the bats real well,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The execution of the pitches was not as good as we’ve seen them. We’ve got to work on that.”

OF Nick Markakis recorded three of Atlanta’s five hits in Tuesday’s loss. Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .333 in the last 20 games.

INF Alberto Callaspo was a late scratch for the second game in a row, but this time it appears imminent the Braves are dealing him. Callaspo is expected to be part of a deal with the Dodgers for 3B Juan Uribe. Neither player played in Tuesday’s contest.

LHP Eric Stults made his first relief appearance since Aug. 2, 2012. Stults, who relieved RHP Julio Teheran, allowed just a hit in 3 2/3 innings.