RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and he joined the Atlanta bullpen. In 17 relief outings for the Braves previously this season, he went 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA. Martin was 1-1 with one save and an 0.96 ERA in three games (two starts) for Gwinnett.

1B Freddie Freeman grounded out to end Atlanta’s three-run rally in the second, but he made up for it in his next two at-bats. Freeman homered deep to center field in the fifth -- his seventh homer overall and second in as many days -- and added an RBI single in the sixth. It was a rare good night for Freeman, who entered the game in a 13-for-64 (.203) slump. On Sunday, Freeman’s streak of starting 217 consecutive games ended. “We gave him five innings, six innings off (Sunday), and that was enough to get him going again,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

SS Andrelton Simmons singled twice and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Simmons is 15-for-37 (.405) during the streak, raising his batting average 29 points to .277. Prior to the 10-game run, Simmons was on a 6-for-44 (.136) skid. “I don’t even want to talk about him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said with a wry smile. “Every time I talk about him, he goes 0-for-14 or something like that.”

CF Todd Cunningham extended his hitless streak to 0-for-19 but still managed to score two runs. Cunningham was intentionally walked in the second and came around to score on a single by Andrelton Simmons. In the sixth, he was hit by a pitch, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third on scored on a double by Jace Peterson. Cunningham has one hit in 28 at-bats since a 9-for-15 start after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 15.

LHP Alex Wood put together another stellar outing against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run and scattering seven hits over eight innings. Wood struck out four and did not walk a batter for the first time since Aug. 31. Wood has allowed a total of three earned runs and four overall in his past three starts spanning 22 innings. Asked if Wood is doing anything differently his past few starts, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “I don’t think he’s done anything other than pitching really well.”

2B Kelly Johnson has started playing catch and taking some swings. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 13 due to a left oblique strain.

OF Cameron Maybin did not play Monday due to what manager Fredi Gonzalez said was a slight quad or groin strain. Maybin started in 25 of the Braves’ prior 27 games and has hit safely in 13 of his past 16.

LHP Donnie Veal was designated for assignment Monday when the Braves recalled RHP Cody Martin. In five relief outings for Atlanta, Veal had no decisions and a 14.54 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett this season.