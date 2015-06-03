RHP Brandon Cunniff (2-1) took his first career loss when he gave up a two-run homer to Arizona CF A.J. Pollock with two outs in the seventh inning of a 7-6 defeat. Cunniff walked LF Ender Inciarte after getting ahead in the count, 1-2, to bring up Pollock. “I just made a bad pitch and he crushed it,” Cunniff said of Pollock. “I was just trying to throw a strike, outside corner. He just went with it.” Of the walk to Inciarte, Cunniff said: “It killed me. I had him 1-2 but couldn’t finish him.”

RHP Shelby Miller walked a season-high six in his shortest outing of the season Tuesday, when he went 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Arizona, a game Atlanta lost 7-6. “Mechanics, maybe I was working a little quicker than I should have been, but that is all excuses,” Miller said. “This game is not made for excuses, and there is no reason to go out there and walk six batters. There is no reason to go out there and walk the pitcher. It is just a tough day.” Miller was definitely not himself. Miller, who pitched two shutouts earlier this season, used 100 pitches in his outing Tuesday while giving up six hits. He entered the game with a major-league-leading 1.48 ERA and left at 1.89 after his streak of nine straight quality starts ended.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-5 Tuesday, ending a 10-game hitting streak, one short of his career high. He hit .405 during the streak, and despite the 0-fer is batting .270 with 12 doubles, three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

CF Todd Cunningham was 3-for-4 with a doubles and two RBIs, breaking an 0-for-19 drought with a soft single to center field in the second inning. Cunningham made his second consecutive start on place of Cameron Maybin (groin/quad). Despite the bad run, he is hitting .277 since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 15.

CF Cameron Maybin (groin/quad) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game but could be ready to play Wednesday, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Maybin is hitting .256 with five homers, seven stolen bases and 22 RBIs in 43 games since being acquired the day before the start of the regular season in the trade that sent RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton to San Diego. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 16 games.

RHP Peter Moylan was activated and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Moylan signed a minor league deal with a spring training invitation last winter, and the initial plan was to have him serve as the pitching coach at short-season Class A Danville of the Appalachian League. “(Atlanta general manager) John Hart saw him throw a couple of weeks ago and said he was throwing quite well,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “So, shoot, why not?” Moylan, 36, missed the 2014 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in March. He is 21-9 with four saves and 2.80 ERA in nine seasons, the first eight with Atlanta from 2006-12.